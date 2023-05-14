Gov Uzodimma vows to implement Charter of Equity

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has reassured Ndi Imo of his commitment to implement the Imo State Charter of Equity for the sustainability of peace in the State’s Political zones.

Governor Uzodimma in his address during the Sunday Service held at the Government House Chapel, Owerri, commended the Imo Council of Elders for introducing a Charter of Equity which will help the State’s Political class to be more focused and their political hunt will be streamlined.

The Governor appreciated the fervent prayers of the Church which has helped to give a tremendous boost to the Shared Prosperity administration, resulting in federal government approvals, commissionings of people-oriented projects like healthcare insurance schemes and marine transportation services in the State, and many others.

While inviting all well-meaning citizens across party borders to join the train of development, he maintains that his Government has always been an all-inclusive Government that bears no grudges and only focused on the State today and the future.

Speaking on the revival of pilgrimage in the State, the Governor reiterated that the pilgrimage is apolitical hence the forms were distributed through Churches with special preference to indigent citizens who could not afford it.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for religious affairs, Hon Tony Okonkwo commended the Governor for his generosity to Ndi Imo and to the body of Christ especially the full sponsorship of 1000 Imo Pilgrims to the Holyland.

The commissioner led the first batch of the 1000 Pilgrims returnees to offer gifts to the Governor in appreciation for supporting their spiritual Prosperity and growth.