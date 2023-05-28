Gov Uzodimma honoured by Igbo communities in Rivers, Bayelsa

Governor Hope Uzodimma

The Igbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States have honoured the Imo State Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma for his remarkable achievements in the State and his leadership roles in South East.

His Excellency, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma in the company of his wife, Barr. Mrs Chioma Uzodimma in Portharcourt commended the Igbo association for the reception and honour.

Governor Uzodimma stated that Igbos are shareholders of Nigeria and with peaceful dialogue, Ndi Igbo will have their rightful place.

The Governor advised them to cultivate brotherliness and love for one another.

According to him, “If we work together with our strength and wisdom, we will be greater than China”.

Speaking earlier, the President General of the Association, Julius Uzoma, commended the Governor for the infrastructural developments, youth empowerment schemes, Federal Government approvals in the State, institutional reforms and many more.

He pledged their support towards the Governor’s re-election come November 11th 2023 to afford him more opportunity to take Imo and the entire South-East to greater heights.

Speaker after speaker commended the Governor for plugging South-East to the center.