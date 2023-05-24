Gov Udom warns against vandalisation of public facilities

Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel

…expresses gratitude to God over completion of DASAC project

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

GOVERNOR Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has expressed gratitude to God for keeping his administration alive to see the completion of the Dakkada Skills Acquisition Centre, DASAC, sited in Ikot Ada Idem, Ibiono Ibom local government Area of the state.

Emmanuel who spoke on Wednesday shortly before commissioning the project appreciated the elders, political and community leaders of the local government who gave their moral support towards the execution of the project.

He explained that the vision behind the project was to encourage entrepreneural spirit among the citizens, and appealed to the community especially the Youths to protect the facility from vandals.

He thanked the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for not turning them down when approached for their partnership and collaboration.

His words, “Today we are commissioning this centre which has a lot of facilities. It had Faculty of Agric- Business, Faculty of steel and building technology, Faculty of Mechanical fabrication and automobile engineering, Faculty of power and renewable energy, Faculty of Hospitality and lifestyle Management, Faculty of Information and Communication technology, Faculty of wood technology, among others

“And I am grateful that God has kept us alive to see the completion,t of this project. I want to thank the University of Lagos because when we approached them on this project for their collaboration and partnership, they did not turn us down.

“Let me also thank our youths and let us rise to the faith of greatness. My prayer today is that our youths see the vision behind this project and rise to the opportunity.

“Please Ibiono people let this facility not be like what happen in other places in Africa. I challenge Ibiono people today to be exceptional, let them be different. Let them own all the facilities in this place and protect it and the glory will be their own”

Governor Udom explained that the decision not to seek collaboration and partnership with institutions outside the country even when some from Philippines, Pakistan, indicated interest was because institution outside Nigeria would not understand the environment, and socio-cultural structure to be able to manage in order to achieve our desired result.

He assured the management of UNILAG of government continuous support to ensure the smooth and immediate take off of the Center , even after he must have left office

In her remarks, the Deputy Vice Chancellor ,University of Lagos, Prof Ayodele Atsenuwa thanked the Governor for entrusting the responsibility of the Center on them, and assured that they would ensure that graduates from the centre become potential employers of labour.

Also in his messages of goodwill, the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy and an indigene of the area, Mr Ini Ememobong thanked his boss for the laudable projects executed in the local government area.

Giving brief overview of the project, the Lead consultant, Engr Churchill Udoh noted that the for the take off of the center , 500 student , adding: “But it has expansion capacity of over 5000. Your Excellency this is not just a vocational, or skills acquisition centre. It is a leadership recruitment centre. And I believe this project will change the story of Akwa Ibom people”