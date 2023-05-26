Gov  Sani Bello pardons 24 convicts, pays N20m to free 80 inmates

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Outgoing Governor of Niger state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello has pardoned twenty four convicts among whom are those already sentenced to death.

Similarly, he paid N20m fines for eighty other inmates for them to breathe the air of freedom.

Some of them had been on death roll. The state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasara Danmallam stated this on Friday while handing over the affairs of the Ministry of Justice to its Permanent Secretary.

“As a parting gift, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has granted pardon to 24 inmates across the state under his powers of prerogative of mercy. Some of them have been on death roll whose sentences have been commuted to few years of prison term “.

According to him, six of the beneficiaries are civil servants convicted to have been involved in fraud and other related offences and were dismissed in connection with their cases.

“Other who are beneficiaries of the pardon according to the Attorney General are six dismissed civil servants who are now reinstated. Those of them who have attained retirement age will however be retired with full benefits,” he explained.

Danmallam disclosed that 115 bills and legal instruments were promulgated into law during the eight year administration of the outgoing Governor.

According to him, “the Ministry also initiated Gender Issues Department mandated to handle spouse disagreements using alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

Director of the Department, Maro Mohammed Mann disclosed that the office received 1,500 cases from 2020 and resolved 1,400 of them and were reunited with their families.