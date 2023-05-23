Gov Bello reappoints officials who resigned to contest in APC guber primary

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has approved the immediate reappointment of some key officials in the state, who had resigned to contest in the governorship primary.

The officials, according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed, are those who had resigned to contest in the All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship primaries in the state last month.

They include Jibrin Momoh, former State Accountant General; Jamiu Abdulkarim Asuku, former Chief of Staff to the Governor; Yakubu Okala, former State Auditor-General; Idris Asiwaju Asiru, former Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning; and Momodu Ozigi Deedat, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs.

Onogwu quoted a notice signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade, on Monday.

The statement read, “Their reappointment is, however, subject to the screening and confirmation of the House of Assembly after which they can resume in their previous offices.

“Note that these individuals had previously submitted their resignation letters in March and their reappointment has been carefully considered and approved by the Governor.

“We trust that the reappointment of these officials will further enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the state government in delivering its mandate to the people of Kogi State.”