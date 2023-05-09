Gov Bello appoints Sanni DG of task force on arms smuggling

Governor Yahaya Bello of of Kogi State has approved the appointment of Elder Friday Sanni as the Director General, Special Task Force on Illegal Smuggling of Firearms to Kogi State.

The appointment was conveyed via a letter by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, on May 8.

According to a statement by Kingsley Fanwo, Commissioner for Information and Communications, the decision of the state government to set up the Special Task Force is part of recalibration efforts in the security architecture of the state.

“This is to ensure that firearms are not illegally smuggled into the state to perpetrate the nefarious activities of criminal elements as government is committed to ensuring criminality is reduced to near-zero level in the state.

“We recognise increase in proliferation of arms in the state and we cannot afford a situation where firearms are in the hands of people who are neither licensed nor trained to handle them.

“The task force will also afford those already in possession of firearms illegally to submit them voluntarily.

“Elder Friday Sanni was a former member of the Kogi State House of Assembly with vast knowledge in security studies,” the commissioner added.