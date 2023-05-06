Gov Adeleke appeals for Buhari’s assent to Nigeria Peace Corps Bill

President Buhari receives in audience Osun State Governor H.E. Senator Ademola Adeleke in State House on 13th Jan 2023

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to give assent to the Nigeria Peace Corps (Etablishment) Bill before him.

Adeleke, represented by one of his aides, Mr Ajisafe Toyese, made the appeal at the passing-out parade of some officers of the corps, on Saturday in Osogbo.

According to Adeleke, the bill, if assented to by the president, will go a long way in providing jobs for a large number of unemployed youths and also ensuring peace and unity in the country.

He said that the corps would help in complementing the tireless efforts of other security agencies at maintaining peace across the country.

Adeleke called on the corps to unite in forming a common front toward achieving the mandate upon which it was being established.

He advised the new officer cadets to show discipline and focus in the discharge of their duties anywhere they might be posted to.

Adeleke commended the Commandant-General of the corps, Dr Mustapha Abubakar, and his officers for ensuring the success of the passing-out parade.

Earlier, the Oni of Ife and the Grand Patron of NPC, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, commanded the corps’ commandant-general for siting the South-West Zonal Command Training School in Osun.

Ogunwusi urged the new officer cadets to be more committed, dedicated, hard working and disciplined in the course of carrying out their duties.

The traditional ruler thanked the governor for the support and encouragement given to the corps in making the occasion a huge success.

In his remarks, the commandant-general thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to sign the bill establising the corps into law.

He urged the new cadets to create time for personal development, which would go a long way in adding value to their services in NPC.

Abubakar said that he would do everything possible to ensure that the corps achieve its mandate.