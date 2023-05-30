Gospel artist Hiro Lyon shines across Nigeria, USA with ‘Banger’

A sensational Nigeria gospel music singer-songwriter and producer, Hiro Lyon, has put the Nigerian gospel music industry on a global map after his new song takes over billboards in Nigeria and the United States.

The incredible new stunning smash hit song which is titled “Banger” is a follow-up to his previous hit song titled “Spiritual Guy,” a testament to his commendable delivery style.

“Banger” is a song of the singer’s triumphant entry and it is effortlessly infectious as his African roots shine through in the rhythmic production.

Lyon who is also an entrepreneur is a rare example of an artist whose music brings people together.

Having made music that’s characterized by emotional intensity, driving beats, and soaring synths, Hiro has become deeply immersed in his local music scene, developing a unique style that draws from both his gospel roots and the cutting-edge sounds of the Afropop music community.

Inspired by the teachings of his spiritual father, the lead Pastor of Loveworld Chris Oyakhilome, Hiro’s sound is a blend of Afro, Afro Pop, Hip Hop, and Rock.

He is a gospel artist whose unique blend of rap across various genres including Afro, Afro Pop, Hip Hop, and Rock leaves listeners dancing to the churn of his sound, according to him the new song “is a faith-driven song that rings true for believers of the gospel, highlighting the need to always be in tune to one’s spiritual dominion over circumstances so as not to give into hard times every day.”