Google expands flood alert services to new 8 African countries

By Juliet Umeh

For accurate and timely flood forecasting services, technology giant, Google has announced the expansion of its Flood Hub platform to cover eight new countries in Africa.

With the new announcement, Google’s flood hub platform covers about 23 countries in Africa which brings the total number of countries covered to 80 globally.

VP Engineering & Research and Crisis Response Lead, Engr. Yossi Mattias, explained that the expansion comes as part of artificial intelligence, AI-enabled efforts to address the devastating impacts of floods and provide critical support to vulnerable communities.

He said: “The Flood Hub platform now offers forecasts up to seven days in advance, benefitting a population of 460 million people globally and the expansion extends the reach of Flood Hub’s valuable services to countries such as Brazil, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Thailand.

“We are committed to expanding the reach of the Flood Hub platform to support these communities and provide accurate flood forecasting that can help save lives and protect livelihoods

“Floods claim tens of thousands of lives and cause billions of dollars in damages each year across the world. Their impacts are particularly severe in low-resource regions that often lack effective early warning systems.

“By equipping governments, aid organisations, and individuals with advanced flood forecasting tools, Flood Hub empowers communities to take proactive measures and make informed decisions to reduce the devastating effects of floods.

“To further enhance flood preparedness, Google is expanding flood alerts through Search and Maps notifications, ensuring that individuals have convenient access to timely and critical flood information. This expansion aims to empower more people to take necessary precautions and safeguard lives and property.

“We recognise the significant impact that floods have on communities worldwide, especially in regions with limited resources and vulnerable populations.”

Meanwhile, the Flood Hub platform has been available in several African countries prior to this expansion, including Nigeria, Angola, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, among others.

The inclusion of these countries ensures that a broader range of African communities facing high flood risk and extreme weather conditions can benefit from Flood Hub’s accurate and timely flood forecasting services.

Since 2019, nonprofit organisations have been working with Google.org to establish offline alerting networks, acknowledging the limited access to cell phones or the internet in some communities. These networks are designed to leverage trained and trusted community volunteers who play a crucial role in amplifying the reach of Flood Hub’s warnings. As a result, even individuals without digital connectivity are able to receive life-saving flood alerts, ensuring their safety during times of crisis.