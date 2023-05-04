Good nutrition key to attaining SDG – Lai Mohammed

…Says malnutrition responsible for 45% deaths in Nigeria

…As 14.7m children predicted to suffer acute malnutrition

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that good nutrition has been designated as a key component in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals of the present administration.

He said improvement in the nutrition status of the citizens, particularly the under-five children is foundational to achieving the set goal, and global development since it is a critical part of health and development.

The minister spoke at the inauguration of the Special National Food and Nutrition Media Team at the National Press Centre, Garki, Abuja.

The minister, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, said that the administration has prioritised critical tenet of attaining the SDGs, by making meaningful progress in nutrition.

The minister said it is imperative to tackle malnutrition because winning the fight against it will have far-reaching consequences on the improvement of the general health of the people, and a great stride towards ending poverty in the country.

Quoting UNICEF report, Mohammed said ‘‘malnutrition is the direct or underlying cause of 45 percent of all deaths of under-five children. We must note that Nigeria is ranked number one in Africa, and number two globally in terms of the number of malnourished children, with an estimated 14.7 million children under the age of five years predicted to suffer this year from wasting, a condition from moderate and severe to acute malnutrition.’’

He lamented that malnutrition poses serious threat to the survival, growth and development of millions of Nigerian children.

On what the government is doing, the minister said the Federal Government has demonstrated commitment towards addressing malnutrition in the country, which led to the approval by the Federal Executive Council of the National Multi-sectoral Plan of Action on Food and Nutrition (NMPFAN), and the inclusion of nutrition in the National Development Plan.

These, he said ‘‘are blueprint to guide and enhance nutrition security both at national and sub-national levels’’.

He however, noted that despite the enormous resources spent by the government on nutrition interventions, the average annual rate of reduction for stunting is only 1.4 percent per year in the country.

This, for him calls for urgent actions to strengthen current efforts by all stakeholders, to complement government’s activities and reverse the trend in this regard.

‘‘The efforts to change this narrative about the nutrition situation in Nigeria, and place nutrition in the front-burner has extended to the implementation of several interventions by the government in conjunction with various stakeholders, including development partners, Civil Society Organizations, Academia, Non-Government Organizations, Private sector, Community Based and Faith Based Organizations.

‘‘It is in recognition of this fact that the government has extended its arms of collaboration to the media, and this is the reason for our gathering here today.

‘‘This occasion of the inauguration of the Special National Food and Nutrition Media Team is novel and a major step in the consolidation of the contributions of journalists in driving the success of nutrition programs and interventions in Nigeria.

According to him, the Ministry set up the team in recognition of the slow result outcomes on nutrition investment in the country with the observed gaps especially in areas of monitoring, evaluation and accountability to stakeholders and to harness the power of the watchdog to spread the word on nutrition and increase the outcomes thereof.

He said that the Special National Food and Nutrition Media Team was critically selected based on national and sub-national coverage, relevance, integrity, capability and performance.

The team, with support from other nutrition stakeholders, is expected to develop a National Nutrition Media Strategy, engage in continuous public nutrition literacy, and follow up on all issues relating to nutrition reporting, monitoring and evaluation processes.

While pledging Federal Government’s commitment to the project, he charged the members of the Media Team to see their duties as a call to national service and urge them to bring to bear the dedication which their profession is known for in necessitating the success of this particular cause.

In his goodwill message, the Senior Special Assistant to President on Nutrition, Mrs. Abimbola Adesanmi, who was represented by Emmanuel Ohiomokhare described nutrition as a crucial pillar in the development of a healthy and productive nation.

This, he said had been demonstrated by the current actions around the approval of the 5 year National Multisectoral Plan of Action, the inclusion of a Chapter on Food and Nutrition in the National Development Plan 2021-2025 and the approval of the establishment of Nutrition Departments across key MDAs.

‘‘The Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as a member of the NCN is aligned to the position of the council that, “no one sector can reduce malnutrition on its own, and a coordinated approach across sectors is needed for a greater impact and to ensure efficient and targeted use of limited fiscal resources.”

To achieve national nutrition outcomes, the VP said all stakeholders should be committed to 100% implementation of NMPFAN priorities and described the inauguration of the media team as a welcome development at this time as it ensures an effective coordination of the media activities as covered in the plan and ultimately helps in the reduction of the Morbidity and Mortality associated with Malnutrition.

Representative of Nutrition International, Dr. Osita Okonkwo said the voice of media is critical in propagating information about nutrition.

He said his organization is has embarked on transforming 1 billion children, especially children under-five in some African countries by 2030.

Also, he said the NI has supported 9 million malnourished children across Africa with the distribution of vitamin A through UNICEF.

While calling for food fortification, Okonkwo called on the media to join hands with NI by being factual and ethical in the nutrition reportage to achieve the 2030 target of eradicating malnutrition.

Highlight of the event was the inauguration of the 20 man Special National Nutrition Media Team.