Gombe agency generates N1.8bn revenue

Gombe State Geographic Information Systems (GOGIS) has generated over N1.8 billion revenue in two years, its Director-General, Dr Kabiru Hassan, has said.

Hassan said this at the inauguration of the GOGIS service centre on Saturday in Gombe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was inaugurated by Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

Hassan said the center was conceived in 2013 to address the myriads of challenges affecting land administration in the state.

“GOGIS through delivery of its services, has been able to generate about N1.8 billion, contributing greatly to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state.

“Other notable achievements include securing digital Certificates of Occupancy, digitising over 22,000 manual land files out of the 27,000 on our record.

“We have been able to checkmate layout distortions, digitised 52 and regularised 12,000 customary titles to statutory titles.

“We have captured 1,500 customary plots into our database through electronically driven process aimed at tackling cases of missing files, double allocation, and creation of infilled plots,” Hassan said.

The Director-General appreciated the administration of Gov. Inuwa Yahaya for digitising the centre using geographic information system technology.

According to him, the initiative has made land administration in the state much easier and open, and addressed some of the inherent challanges in the system. (NAN)