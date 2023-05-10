‘Global Terrorism Index puts Nigeria in 8th position’

By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria is currently occupying the 8th position in the 2022 Global Terrorism Index ( GTI).

Burkina Faso and Mali occupy second and third positions on the table. The data illustrates the enormous footprints of terrorists in West Africa and the Sahel.

The United Nations Development programme Nigeria Team Lead, Governance, Peace and Security, Mr Matthew Alao made this known at the Launch of ‘ Enhancing National Capacities for Counter Violent Extremism, Anti a-and Protection of Civilians Project in Abuja.

Mr Alao added that the situation reflects similar prevalence in piracy attacks in Gulf of Guinea region which recorded 155 incidents in 2022 compared to 132 recorded in 2012.

According to him: “Though Nigeria experienced a decline in Global Terrorism Index, as well as in number of piracy incidents recorded in 2022, the need to intensify efforts aimed at curtailing violence in all forms in West Africa and GOG for economic progress, sustainable peace and harmony of the regions should be pursued with vigour.