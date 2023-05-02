Giving back to Warri my priority – Rapper, More Naira

Delta State born rapper, Ese Edewor better known as More Naira has opened up on his dream to give back to his childhood city, Warri.

More Naira who speaks highly of Warri said that he hopes to give back to the community where he grew up someday and take it to the next level musically.

“My future plan for my city is to take my city to the next level in the music world and see my hood proud of me,” He said.

Naira who recently released his Extended Play (EP) titled ‘Hustle Mind’ noted that Warri has a huge influence in his style of music while noting that there are numerous talents waiting to be discovered.

He said: “There are several talents in Warri yet to be discovered. I plan to give back to my hood someday and also make Warri proud.”

Speaking on his musical journey, More Naira noted that one of the major challenges of being a rising artiste is the financial burden.

“Lack of finance, when everything you need for your music is not there it becomes difficult to be heard.”

More Naira names Tupac, Ricky Ross, lil Wayne, and Snoop Dog as his musical influences.