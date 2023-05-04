Giving back to community fulfilling – Content creator, Okafor

By Gabriel Olawale

Eric Okafor, a tech content creator, recently shared a heartwarming story on Twitter about how giving back to your community or alma mater can be a fulfilling and rewarding experience. Eric recounted how, two years ago, some of his old classmates visited their alma mater, King’s College Lagos, and reported that some basic amenities were missing.

He said: “As an old boy of the school, I felt compelled to do something about it. Despite my initial skepticism about putting my name on the project due to the extra cost, I knew that even a little investment could go a long way in improving the students’ quality of life while in school.”

He said a few months later, some students found him on Facebook and expressed their gratitude for the project. This experience made him realize how much of a difference a small investment can make. He was happy to have made a positive impact on the lives of others, especially those who are still trying to find their way in the world.

Eric’s story serves as a reminder that we all have the power to make a difference in our communities, no matter how small our contributions may seem. If you have the means, consider finding ways to give back to your community or alma mater. You never know how much of an impact your contribution can make on someone’s life.

Furthermore, the act of giving back through philanthropy is not only beneficial to the recipients but also to the giver. It fosters a sense of purpose, gratitude, and fulfillment, and it can create a ripple effect that inspires others to do the same. “Let’s continue to pay it forward and make a difference in the world”, he tweeted.