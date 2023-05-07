Give South East opportunity to produce senate president – Tinubu, APC told

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

South East caucus of the Senate has urged the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President-elect to give the zone an opportunity of producing the Senate President for the incoming 10th National Assembly.

Arising from a meeting in Abuja Sunday evening, the caucus made up of the serving and new senators-elect from the south east geopolitical zone asked Tinubu be the sensitive to the present times in Nigeria and give a level playing field to all aspirants for the office.

The caucus also threw their weight behind those aspiring for the senate presidency from the zone.

A communiqué read at the end of the meeting by Senator Ifeanyi Ubah also warned of grave consequences of endorsing a certain candidate from the south south region without regards to south east.

Those who signed the communiqué included senator Orji Uzor Kalu, senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, senator Ifeanyi Ubah, senator Victor Umeh, senator Osita Izunaso, senator Ezenwa Oyewuchi, senator Tony Nwoye, senator PC Ndubueze, senator Okey Ezea, senator Kelvin Chukwu and senator Osita Ngwu.

However, the outgoing governor of Ebonyi State and senator-elect, Dave Umahi and other senators-elect from the state were absent at the meeting.

The communiqué read in full: “We have observed with dismay the antics of persons with vested selfish interests who have planted themselves around the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and have vowed to shut out the South East from the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate.

“Beyond ethnic and religious considerations, in the forthcoming 10th Senate, the Southeast has been blessed with ranking Senators-elect including members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who have the cranial capacity, competence, influence, experience and Political followership to pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber, it becomes imperative that the All Progressives Congress upholds the Principle of natural Justice and equity which it preaches founded on reasons and zone the seat of Senate President to the South East region.

“That the President elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu should extend the same democratic opportunity he received from the outgoing administration which gave all aspirants equal opportunity to exercise their fundamental and constitutional rights during the APC Presidential Primaries. He should be conscious of the grave implications of zoning and endorsing a candidate from the South-South without any regard for the Southeast, such move will no doubt serve as a recipe for injustice which will culminate to restiveness.

“We implore the President-elect to be sensitive to the times in Nigeria and ensure the country continues to thrive on the party of equity, unity and fairness to the tripod of Nigeria (Hausa Igbo Yoruba) and the geopolitical zones.

“The country is already divided amongst ethnic and religious lines due to the exclusion of the Southeast region, which formed the major reason the APC received the amount of votes from the Southeast. The incoming Administration of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu must correct this anomaly by ensuring that the Southeast is given the opportunity to produce the next Senate President.

“With the side-lining of the Southeast from producing the Presidential candidates of the major political parties before the general elections, the only means through which the zone can be compensated and given a sense of belonging is for the zone to produce the next Senate President as this will restore confidence of the people from the South-east and South-south geo-political zones and indeed all Nigerians in the unity of the country

“The APC must rise above primordial and political interest and shun the winner takes all syndrome and pursue ethno-religious inclusivity and a strong, virile, united, progressive, prosperous, equitable and just democratic nation.

“Mr President-elect, how would an average Igbo man feel after he sees evidence of total discrimination. The South East has been denied the chance of producing the president of Nigeria since 1966. The South South has produced President for six years and also had Deputy Senate President in the outgoing administration. The only zone in the South that has not been favoured is the South East. The outcry of marginalization by the South East and the entire Igbo should be addressed by your incoming administration rather than aggravating it. The South West has President, the North East has Vice President, it is only just that the least position at the moment that can assuage the South East is given the chance to be the President of the 10th Senate.

“On this note we have collectively resolved to support South East aspirants of the APC. We remain committed and have since expanded negotiations with other well-meaning Senators-elect to rally round the South East to ensure that justice, fairness and unity of the country prevails.

“We remain hopeful that together we shall achieve a harmonious 10th Senate, deepen democracy, fairness and the unity of our dear country.”