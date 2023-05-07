Get to meet Stalkar [The Next Big Act]

By Ayo Onikoyi

Goodness Mbagwu popularly known by his stage name Stalkar is a fast-rising Nigerian artiste & songwriter.

His genre of music is Afro-fusion and he is a very versatile artiste that has touched on multiple genres of music but loves to infuse the Afro sound into all his music.

Stalkar is from Imo state, Orsu local government,

But he was born and brought up in Ajegunle, Lagos state, Nigeria. He discovered his love for music when he was a kid, Growing up as a kid he listened a lot to Michael Jackson’s and learnt a lot from his dance step.

He was that kid who other kids loved in school because of how entertaining he was. He sings and dances like Michael Jackson’s and other kids praised him, including his teachers.

He regularly posts freestyle videos and covers of popular songs on Instagram and YouTube just to showcase his God-given talents.

He has also won multiple music competitions both online & offline and this has also built his confidence as an artiste.

Moving forward, Stalkar started doing music professionally in 2017 when he dropped his first single titled every day but was still using his former stage name Mc Goodness.

Come 2022 he decided to change his stage name to Stalkar and rebranded himself. He also dropped an Ep called “Into The Stars” which has gained over 500k streams on all platforms in a short time.

He recently dropped a new song titled Sapanism which he is currently pushing and the song has gained over 200k streams on all platforms.

Stalkar is a super talented artiste everyone should watch out for, he is gaining popularity gradually and building his fanbase.