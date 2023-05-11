‘Get a skill, if you can’t go to school’, Wizkid’s father advises youths

Alhaji Muniru Olatunji Balogun, the father of Grammy-award-winning singer, Wizkid, has urged youths to learn a skill even if they can’t access formal education.

He said this in an interview with GoldMyne TV at an event recently.

Alhaji Balogun stressed the importance of youths shunning social vices and instead, channeling their energy into developing their talents.

He said, “I just want them [youths] to please even if you don’t have education, try to have something doing.

“One thing Ajegunle is good for, they are very good in football and also in music. So, they should try to develop their talents and leave all these arrogant lifestyles. Let them [youths] face whatever they are doing. Let them learn a job for future living.”