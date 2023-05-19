Gender equality: Group faults exemption of women in country’s leadership

South West women group-Women Leadership Forum, WLF, has condemned the constitution of the leadership table in Nigeria.

In a communique issued after a meeting of the Group in Abuja on Thursday, the women said the All Progressives Congress, APC, leadership has reneged on the 35 percent affirmative on gender equality with no woman found in the first six of the country’s leadership table.

According to the group, it was “outrageous that women in Nigeria are not considered for any of the first six positions in the country.”

The communique signed by chairperson of the forum, Chief Mrs. Funke Ariyo reads in part, “We are surprised that a personality like the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will preside over the marginalization of women in this dispensation. The President-elect, vice President-elect are men. The President-elect is right now supporting an all male senate president and deputy. He is also supporting an all male speaker and deputy of the House of Representatives. This is absurd to say the least”.

“We are particularly worried that President-elect Asiwaju Tinubu whose wife, Senator Oluremi, is a distinguished senator of the federal Republic, will allow this marginalization,” the statement concluded.