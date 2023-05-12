Gender-Based Violence: UN women, EU, WISCAR set up first private sector-led fund

From left: Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Representative to Nigeria & ECOWAS; Amina Oyagbola, Founder/Chairperson, Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR; and Agnieszka Torres De Oliveira, Political Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, at the convening of key private sector stakeholders towards the establishment of a private sector-led gender-based violence fund held in Lagos Thursday.

By Josephine Agbonkhese

Stakeholders from diverse sectors of the economy, Thursday, convened in Lagos towards the establishment of a private sector-led fund to aid the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria.

Powered by the United Nations, UN, Women and the European Union Spotlight Initiative, with support from the Women in Successful Careers, WISCAR, the fund, which is first-of-its-kind in Nigeria and West/Central Africa, according to Amina Oyagbola, Founder/Chairperson, WISCAR, will be domiciled within the UN Women through a Chart of Accounts created at the global Headquarters level.

“The proposed fund opened to contribution from individuals and organisations, will enable an estimated 10,000 survivors of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, SGBV, receive comprehensive case management services.

“Also, it will help an estimated 50,000 women and girls at risk of or having experienced SGBV to benefit from second chance initiatives to reduce vulnerability risks, improve their resilience and prevent SGBV,” Oyagbola said.

Decrying the spate of GBV in the country at the event whose climax was the inauguration of a high-level steering committee made up of organisations and individuals to oversee the proposed fund, Oyagbola said the continued lack of budgetary allocation had made the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, VAPP, ineffective in the fight against GBV.

She said: “GBV does not just harm victims but also has far-reaching implications on the economy, our communities and the society at large.

“While 28 out of 36 states in Nigeria have domesticated the VAPP, the challenge remains getting the states to budget for the implementation of the law, thus crippling its effectiveness.

“This is one of many reasons why it is pertinent to establish a private sector GBV fund. A commitment by the private sector will serve to motivate, encourage and galvanize government to match these efforts.

“The private sector has immense market power and influence and can mobilise resources for socio-economic development. It is the organised private sector capability that we seek to leverage through this convening to establish the first private sector-led gender-based violence fund in Nigeria.”

Also describing GBV as a problem for every Nigerian, Beatrice Eyong, UN Women Representative to Nigeria & ECOWAS, said an estimated one in three women had suffered the menace while it accounted also for 60 percent of workplace absenteeism.

“Ending GBV is, therefore, not only a social imperative but an economic imperative as it represents a hindrance to economic growth,” Eyong added.

Agnieszka Torres De Oliveira, Political Officer, Delegation of the European Union to Nigeria and ECOWAS, on her part, reiterated that ensuring women and girls lived a life free of violence was not only a basic human right but a key driver of the development of Nigeria.

“Gender equality is a top priority for the EU; hence the EU Spotlight Initiative. As you are aware, however, we are still far away from achieving gender equality in Nigeria and Africa,” she said.

Also speaking at the event, Friya Kimpe Bulus, Director, Gender Affairs/Focal Officer, Gender-based Violence, Federal Ministry for Women Affairs, lauded the initiative, saying the establishment of a GBV fund was a welcomed development which the country must embrace to overcome GBV.

Also lauding the project and declaring support for the initiative, Ajibola Ponnle, Commissioner for Establishments and Pensions, Lagos State, who represented the state’s Head of Service, reiterated that the state was proud such initiative was starting off in Lagos.

The event featured a drama performance titled ‘Family Meeting’ by iOpenEye, a social impact theatre group led by renowned theatrist, Ifeoma Fafunwa.

Among organisations and individuals present were the Sterling One Foundation, Project Alert, Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, Stanbic IBTC and the ArewaMeToo amongst others.