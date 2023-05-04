Gemstone market, game changer for economic diversification — Adegbite

….to create over 20,000 jobs

….says 6 cluster projects to galvanize over 3m artisanal, small miners

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Thursday, assured that the establishment of the gemstone market is a game changer for economic diversification championed by the Buhari-led administration.

Olamilekan gave the assurance during commissioning of the Ultramodern International Gemstone Market in Ojoo, Akinyele Local Government Area, Ibadan, Oyo State as contained in a statement signed by the Head of Press, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Funmi Imuetinyan, where he (Olamilekan) maintained that

potentials available in the mining sector definitely serve as alternative revenue source and job creation for the teeming population of the youth as initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the concept of the International Gemstone Market was a crafted policy to spur job creation and capacity development of gemstones mining operators in Oyo State and environs, through the Economic Growth and Sustainability Plan of the Federal Government.

While noting that the project houses several Federal Government initiatives geared towards curbing the smuggling of gemstones and other minerals, he emphasized that the development of the capacities of Nigerian youths to actively participate in downstream gemstone and gold value chain is also very significant.

The Minister further explained that the project is designed based on the cluster concept which has become a global trend in Industrial Development to promote shared amenities, agglomeration of similar producers, customers etc. based on geographical proximity and mineral endowment of rare-metals and gemstones across the country.

According to him (Adegbite), the Gemstone Market will create and generate sustainable competitive advantages in the Development of downstream gemstone and gold mining industries; increase the level of competitive inputs (such as services, machinery and equipment); increase the level of employment in all business activities related to the gemstone mining cluster.

Other significant advantages that will emanate from gemstone market as enumerated by the Minister include increase in the rate and exports of value-added products and services; attraction of foreign investments; ensuring that linkages and interactions are high-quality and beneficial; generation of new start-up companies; increase in trade performance and generation of higher corporate profits; improving mineral production output and ease of mining sector regulation and administration as well as the creation of more jobs through emergence of service industries due to increase in cluster activities.

There was also presentation of mining equipment to mining cooperatives and the commissioning of the facility by the Governor of Oyo State, Engr Seyi Makinde who was represented by Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Oyo State. Temilola Seun Ashamu.

The statement reads in part as quoting the Minister saying, “The landmark projects are to create an enabling environment to support the Mining Industry through the formalization of the ASM Sub-sector as a major driver of the key growth parameters to engender the development of the Mining Sector since over 90% of the Mining activities in the country could safely be said to be ASM driven.”

The statement further reads, “He further noted that some of the notable envisaged outcomes from the International Gemstone Market includes but not limited to the the creation of over 20,000 jobs along the gemstone mining value chain in South-Western Zone cluster; Improved revenue generation from ASM subsector for both operators and government; Increased number of ASM operators that are inventoried, formalized, and receiving technical assistance; emergence of subsidiary and service-oriented companies which will further boost economic activities; Improved infrastructure for the benefits of the miners and other surrounding economic actors respectively.

“The Minister said that the International Gemstone Market is designed to be a One-Stop-Shop for Local and International Gemstone and Gold Merchants with facilities to test, certify, document and effect necessary payments for royalties and processing fees required to support direct international travels.”

According to the statement, the newly commissioned facility houses over 30 stalls, a banking hall, MMSD office, stable power supply to enable seamless transactions and value addition and lapidary and gemological equipment are provided for training on gemstone faceting and cutting.

Meanwhile, the Minister also pointed out that the Ministry of Mines and Steel under his leadership and that of Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, as a matter of Strategy, prioritized the ASM to stem incessant illegalities that have fraught the subsector in Nigeria by initiating and supporting biometric data capturing of all registered artisanal and small-scale miners across the country under the formalization and mainstreaming of ASM operators.

According to him, the creation of an ecosystem will drastically reduce the high rate of illegal mining and smuggling, increase Government’s revenue from the resource, create jobs, and improve environmental and social stewardship.

Other significant advantages that will emanate from gemstone market as enumerated by the Minister include increase in the rate and exports of value-added products and services; attraction of foreign investments; ensuring that linkages and interactions are high-quality and beneficial; generation of new start-up companies; increase in trade performance and generation of higher corporate profits; improving mineral production output and ease of mining sector regulation and administration as well as the creation of more jobs through emergence of service industries due to increase in cluster activities.

The project houses several Federal Government initiatives geared towards curbing the smuggling of gemstones and other minerals, he emphasized that the development of the capacities of Nigerian youths to actively participate in downstream gemstone and gold value chain is also very significant.

The Minister further explained that the project is designed based on the cluster concept which has become a global trend in Industrial Development to promote shared amenities, agglomeration of similar producers, customers etc. based on geographical proximity and mineral endowment of rare-metals and gemstones across the country.

However, the Minister also disclosed that the Ministry had designed six strategic ASM Cluster Projects in the six geopolitical zones as a means to harness the potentials of the over 3 million Artisanal and Small Scale Mining operators in the country, and the creation of International Gemstone Market in Ibadan for the Southwest Zone is one of such projects.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, in an address of welcome described the commissioning of the Ultramodern International Gemstone Market as a historic event that will usher in a new era of wealth creation and prosperity in the Minerals and Metals Sector that will blossom in Ibadan, Oyo State – the Pace-setter State, and eventually spread to the entire country.