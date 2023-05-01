Gbajabiamila to Nigerian workers: Your sacrifices won’t go in vain

Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has lauded the efforts of Nigerian workers on the occasion of this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Gbajabiamila said the Nigerian workers had paid their dues over the years, and therefore, deserved to be celebrated always, not just on workers’ day.

Recalling the sacrifices of Nigerian workers, Gbajabiamila in a statement by his media aide, Lanre Lasisi, said such would not go in vain, noting that they would continue to reap from their good works.

He said Nigeria would not have been what it was today but for the diligence, dedication and commitment of workers at various levels.

Gbajabiamila saluted them for their invaluable contributions to the growth and development of Nigeria, even as he urged them to do more for the good of the country.