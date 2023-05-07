Gani Adams to trouble makers: Steer clear of Soba community

Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Chairman, Landlord / Residents Association of Soba community, Lagos, Aare Onakakanfo of YorubaLand, Iba Gani Adams has vowed to resist political mischief makers disrupting the peace of the community.

Adams who was represented by his vice, Barrister Akinduro Philips, explained that the peace summit organised for indigenes and non-indigenes of the communities was aimed at fostering peace and understanding among all and sundry.

In a statement on Sunday, Gani advised residents to peacefully conduct their affairs at all times especially during political seasons.

“We have therefore resolved that neither politics nor any social affiliation should set us against ourselves in future because politics is a matter of personal interest and therefore should not define our peaceful coexistence.

“We therefore warn trouble makers and political mischief makers whose stock in trade is to disunite people and set them against themselves for their political interest and gains to stay clear and far away from our communities as we have vowed to collectively resist and legally fight and any person or group of persons whose intentions is to breach our collective peace and orderliness in our communities for whatever reasons no matter highly placed.

“The peace forum call at the instance of the Landlords/Residents Association of Soba Town in conjunction with Abule Ado, Oteyi and Itogba residents in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State as a result of the breached of law and order during the last Presidential and Governorship elections held on 20th February, 2023 and 18th March, 2023 respectively.

“Because of the differences in the political affiliations of the residents of the communities and the fake news that permeated the state during the elections there was near break down of total law and order in our three communities leading to the dead of one person, bodily injury to many others and wanton destructions of properties of residents if not for the timely interventions of the Military and Police. Hoodlums from outside the communities in few misguided youths in the communities took advantage of the beached of the order to dispossessed people of their valuables, brandishing different weapons and unbleached Mayhem in the communities throughout the night of Saturday 18th March, 2023 to the early hours of Sunday 19th March, 2023 until the law enforcement agents were able to restored back law and order to the communities.

“It must be put on record that such a politically motivated and unfortunate incident has never been witnessed in the communities hence the call for the peace meeting to discuss the immediate and remote course of the incident and to fore-store future occurrence and foster peaceful coexistence among residents.

“Records must also be put in proper context that what happened that period was not a fight between the indigenes and the residents or between any ethnic groups as been carried by the fake news mongers as all the residents have harmoniously lived together for many years without any incidences of hatred or bitterness.”