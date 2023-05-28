Ganduje names Centre after Garba Shehu’s mother

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the naming of a new 40-bed clinic in Hotoro ward of Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state after Malam Garba Shehu’s mother, ”Fatima Shehu Maimota Clinic”.

Mr Abiodun Oladunjoye, the Director (Information), State House, confirmed this development in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the statement, the new facility will provide state-of-the-art healthcare facilities to the people of Hotoro neighbourhood, especially for women and children.

”It was put in place by the Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs Office in the Presidency and presented for take-over by the State Government, which the Ganduje administration promptly agreed to do.

”Further, the State Government also agreed with the local community to name the clinic ‘Fatima Shehu Maimota Clinic’, in honour of the mother of the outgoing Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, a member of the community”.

The inauguration of the health facility will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m.

