Gale of defections: You goofed, we can’t be grounded in Ondo, PDP replies APC

PDP and its colour flags

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The People’s Democratic Party, in Ondo state, has said that it can’t be grounded by the ruling All Progressive Congress, in the state following the gale of defection that hit the party of recent.

Its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, was reacting to the statement credited to the state chairman of the ruling party, Ade Adetimehin, that the opposition party has been grounded following the series of defections.

Peretei, in a statement issued in Akure, the state capital, described Adetimehin’s statement as an “unguarded and monumental goof.

According to him “Ordinarily, one would have ignored such an unguarded and monumental goof, as it may have been due to the influence of alcohol provided by the attention-seeking decampees who rolled out drums simply to impress the likes of Adetimehin.

“Perhaps, the APC State Chairman would have been correct, if he said his party has grounded Ondo State in just six years that it has been at the saddle.

” Is the Ondo State health sector not grounded under the APC-led government as doctors and nurses leave the state employment in droves?

” Has the APC government not grounded the free school shuttle buses that used to provide succour for students and their parents?

The party asked “Has the APC government not turned the hitherto clean streets of Akure into huge dump sites? Has the state capital that used to be lit up at night not become a ghost of its former self?

Peretei added that ” Has the APC government not grounded economic activities in the cities by failing to provide soft loans to traders and artisans?

” If Adetimehin was not economical with the truth, he should have admitted that his party has grounded Ondo State, not the PDP.

“A State Chairman that used to be the butt of every joke within the APC circle for serially losing his Polling Unit and Electoral ward can have the audacity to say he has grounded PDP in the state is laughable.

“Adetimehin was formerly registered at Isalu/Jigbokin Ward in Idanre Local Government, where he was always beaten silly during elections.

“He has now relocated to Ofosu/Onisherere ward where he was beaten again during the last National Assembly elections.

“To cover his shame, he had to resort to the use of thugs and security agents during the State House of Assembly Election on 18th March 2023 to win by default. A victory that is being contested at the Elections Tribunal.

“Whereas anybody is free to join Adetimehin’s APC, to assume that, the PDP is grounded in Ondo State is nothing but foolhardiness, the truth is that APC as a political party has been the architect of Nigeria’s economic and political woes in the last eight years.