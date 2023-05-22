Gale of defections hit Ondo PDP, as Chieftains, members in 4 councils, move to APC

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

Ahead of next year’s governorship election in Ondo state, a gale of defections has hit the Peoples Democratic Party in the state.

Chieftains of the party and members, across four local government council areas have dumped the party for the ruling All Progressive Congress in the state

The four local government areas include Akoko South-West, Akoko South-East, Akoko North-West, and Akoko North-East.

Leading the defectors, the coordinator of the PDP Support Group (PSG) in the state, Bode Obanla, said in Akure, the state capital, that the move, became imperative in order to be in the progressive folds.

Obanla said that the decision was made in good faith and not due to any rancour within the party, but particularly to ensure that his followers get their fair share of governance.

He pointed out that with his 15-year stint in the opposition, the strides of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as well as the calibre of politicians representing the axis in the National Assembly cannot be overlooked.

” The administration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, will no doubt bring about the much-anticipated turnaround in the country.

“Contrary to insinuations, I and my team are not moving because we have been wronged by any of our leaders, the entire leadership, or shut out of the party. If anything, we held the ace. We were still able to decide, in conjunction with other stakeholders, on which side the PDP pendulum swung in the state.

“I have come to the conclusion that I must now come to the progressive fold, which is currently in power at every strata of government if indeed I wish to contribute to the development of my people. I have been in the opposition here in the state for close to 15 years now.

“However, we have carefully studied the antecedents of the progressives, and we equally watched the activities of a born progressive who has paid his dues as a progressive, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman. It is clear that our ethical leanings and political philosophy align.

“The Governor of our dear state, Arakurin Odunayo Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, “Mr. Talk and Do,” whose strength of character, open-mindedness, courage, and bluntness continue to leave me in awe,

“As an opposition politician then, I could not but commend the way “Aketi” handled the security threat that reared its ugly head in our state. His push for the creation of the Western Nigerien Security Network (Amotekun) and his ever-present and reverberating voice for the Yoruba race during the turbulent times all endeared him to me.

“In my senatorial district, the two major political parties, APC and PDP, in the last general elections presented their best brains, business tycoons, well-exposed, educated, and lovers of their people, whose profundity confounds as senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Pastor Olajide Ipinsagba from Ikare Akoko and Akogun Adetokunbo Modupe from Owo (for whom I was the Director General of his campaign).

“I must state it here that Sen. Jide Ipinshagba is a silent achiever with a fine touch of godliness and a philanthropist. His demeanour always betrays a man in love with the masses and is ready to serve.

“As if my federal constituency, Akoko North East and West, had made a date with grace and special favour, the APC also returned for the second term, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, to the green chamber. The gods moulded him almost perfectly with the right medley of character and competency.

He added that the presidency of the President-elect, Tinubu, will be a breath of fresh and soothing air, stressing that he wanted to be part of the instrument of that succour.

Obanla added that “Now I can see. As a lover of development and progress, I have decided, as part of my contribution to the wheels of progress that are rolling in my state, to join these wonderful progressives in government as they continue to move the state forward.”