Gabriella Anyanwu’s SheNxtAfrica: Empowering next generation of female leaders

By Ebun Sessou

Gabriella Anyanwu, a venerated media personality and PR expert, is the dynamo behind SheNxtAfrica, a new venture aimed at paving the way for young women to break the glass ceiling and achieve their fullest potential. Leveraging her ten-year background in broadcast journalism, Gabriella’s project is stirring up quite a buzz in Portharcourt, Rivers State.

“As a little girl, watching the likes of Cyril Stober stirred up my love for the broadcast industry,” Gabriella recalled. “And that birthed where I am today.” Despite a journey littered with hurdles and stereotypes, Gabriella has successfully carved a niche for herself, drawing from her experiences to empower other women.

SheNxtAfrica’s vision is to provide an inclusive and supportive platform for young women to network, collaborate, and develop essential skills. Through a diverse group of female leaders sharing their stories and advice, SheNxtAfrica aims to inspire women to reach their full potential, thereby promoting gender equality.

“We aim to ignite a fire within the career woman, empowering her to take charge of her future, pursue her dreams, and make a positive impact in her community and beyond,” said Gabriella, who heads Corporate Communications for the CoolWazobiaInfo brand in Port Harcourt and is the Manager for Clout Africa Port Harcourt

In addition to her work with SheNxtAfrica, Gabriella has proven her mettle working with high-profile brands like Checkers Custard, Indomie Nigeria, La Campagne Tropicana, Nokia, and Boing Estates, to mention a few.

The first SheNxtAfrica Global Conference, scheduled for December 2023, is a testament to the organization’s growth since its launch in March. When asked about her greatest accomplishment, Gabriella highlights her roles at CoolWazobiaInfo. “Every day, doing what you’re born to do, is a great accomplishment,” she reflected. “Being part of a reputable and leading organization in Nigeria, as a presenter and handling managerial positions, stands out. I don’t take that for granted.”

To aspiring professionals in her field, Gabriella imparts sage advice: “Keep going and keep improving yourself. Don’t give up, no matter how tough it gets.” This resilience and determination are reflected in her personal motto, “If you can think it, you can do it!”

Gabriella Anyanwu’s story serves as a rallying cry for young women across Africa. Through SheNxtAfrica, she is channelling her passion for media and global leadership into inspiring change and fostering equality. As this powerhouse continues to make strides, the world eagerly watches what’s next for SheNxtAfrica.