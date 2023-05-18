Gabriel Aduku emerges ACF Chairman

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, has announced the President of Nigerian Institute of Architects, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as its new Chairman.

The announcement was made after the out gone Chairman of the Forum and former Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbe thanked all members of the ACF yesterday in Kaduna for their support through the years.

During the National Executive Council meeting of the ACF in Kaduna, the Secretary and member of ACF Leadership Selection Committee, Bukar Zarma said “the National Executive Council of ACF approved the appointment of Architect Gabriel Yakubu Aduku as the new Chairman of the forum.

“He takes over from Audu Ogbe whose tenure has expired. Also the appointment of Murtala Aliyu the Secretary-General of ACF was renewed for the second term of three years.

“It should be noted that the 21 members National Working Committee of ACF was dissolved following the expiration of their tenure. A new committee is being considered and will be released soon.”