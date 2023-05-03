FUTA appoints new Registrar, Librarian

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Governing Council of the Federal University of Technology Akure, FUTA has approved the appointment of new Registrar and University Librarian for the institution.

The New Registrar is Mr Charles Olusegun Adeleye while Dr Robert Akinade Awoyemi is the University Librarian.

A statement by Institution’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications and Protocol, Adegbenro Adebanjo, in Akure, said that the appointments were conveyed via a letter dated 28th April ,2023 and signed by Mr. Richard Arifalo, Registrar and Secretary to Council and it is for a period of five (5) years, in the first instance.

Adeleye , until his appointment as the 6th Substantive Registrar of FUTA, was the Director, Exams and Records of the University.

Adeleye , 56, bagged his Bachelor of Arts degree in History (Education) in 1992 from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife and Master’s degree in Adult Education from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko in 2019.He was first employed by the Ondo State Ministry of Education as Education Officer ll in 1995 and by 2001, he joined the Council of Legal Education – Nigerian Law School, Abuja as Administrative Officer I.

He rose to the position of Senior Administrative Officer before he transferred his services to FUTA as Assistant Registrar in 2004. By dint of hard work, selfless service and commitment to the cause of the University, he rose through the ranks to the position of Deputy Registrar in 2017 and Director in the Registry of the University (FUTA) in 2022.

He has worked in major Units of the University Registry such as the Directorate of Establishment and Human Resources, Academic Affairs Division including the Senate and Admissions Division as well as the Examinations and Records Division), Student Affairs Division, School Administration, SERVICOM/Registrar’s Office, Deputy Vice Chancellor’s Office , Pensions and Statistics and School of Postgraduate Studies.

The Registrar Designate will succeed Mr Richard Adeyinka Arifalo whose tenure comes to an end on May 31st, 2023.

Until the new appointment .Dr Awoyemi was a Chief Librarian at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo. Dr Awoyemi, 53, from Ago Are, Oyo State, obtained a second-class (upper division) Bachelor degree in Library and Information Science from the University of Ibadan and Master of Information Science Degree in 2004 at The African Regional Centre for Information Science, University of Ibadan. He obtained his Doctoral Degree in Information Resources Management with specialisation in Strategic ICT use in Library Services from the Babcock University in 2021.

Dr Awoyemi started his career in Librarianship at the Oyo State Library Board, Ibadan in 2004. He left Oyo State Library Board in 2008 for Redeemer’s University, Ede as a faculty member and Systems Librarian.

He joined the services of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo in 2009 from where he rose to the peak of his career serving as College Librarian. Dr Awoyemi has considerable experience spanning over 20 years in library and information science, knowledge management, open learning systems and information technology.

Dr. Awoyemi is a prolific scholar who has attended numerous international and local conferences and presented insightful papers in his fields of specialization. End