Fuji act, Mayordrums releases new song ‘Opinion’

Mayordrums

Rising Fuji artiste, Olawale Lawal a.k.a Mayordrums has been getting rave reviews for his new song ‘Opinion’ where he collaborated with Shanko Rasheedi and Yeye DTN.

“Opinion” is an energetic Fuji-inspired song that captures the essence of the modern-day youth culture. It is a fusion of Fuji, highlife and Juju all coming together to create a unique and captivating sound.

Mayordrums, who is known for his exceptional music dexterity delivers an outstanding performance on “Opinion.” The song features catchy hooks, smooth melodies, and a pulsating beat that keeps listeners engaged from start to finish.

Shedding light on the song, he said:”Everyone is entitled to their own opinion including myself. There’s too many people living fake life and doing excessive packaging. Nothing is real anymore. This and much more inspired the song”.