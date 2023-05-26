Fufeyin, Tanko Al-Makura, Odili meet

Warri based Billionaire Prophet, Jeremiah Fufeyin has reportedly held another closed door meeting with business tycoon, Dr Austin Atimoh Odili, who is the Chairman Delmar GROUP.

After the popular pastor was in a closed down meetings with former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Fufeyin yesterday also held a closed door meeting with Dr Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, Former Nassarawa State Governor and Senator representing Nassarawa South Senatorial District.

There were indications that the cleric in his meetings with Al-Makura and Odili discussed some national issues.

Coming days to the inauguration of a new administration, Fufeyin has this month alone held about 10 of such meetings across the country.

A viral photos trending on the internet featured the Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin alongside Dr Umaru Tanko Al-Makura Former Governor Nassarawa State and Senator representing Nassarawa South Senatorial District and also with Billionaire Dr Austin Atimoh Odili, Group Managing Director Delmar Group.

Jeremiah Fufeyin, a popular Nigerian Prophet, is the founder and Head Prophet of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Warri, Delta State, Nigeria.

A ministry he founded on 3 April 2010, is inarguably one of the largest churches in Nigeria, with millions of attendance in it’s weekly programs.

The former Governor commended Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin for his philanthropic gestures towards promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.

Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, who is known for his immense contributions towards humanitarian services in the country, has been at the forefront of promoting peace and unity in Nigeria.