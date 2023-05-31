Fuel subsidy: Measures to alleviate Nigerians sufferings underway — Adegoroye

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Immediate Past Minister of State for Transportation, Hon Ademola Adegoroye, has assured Nigerians that President, Bola Tinubu, will soon put in place well-considered measures to alleviate the sufferings arising from the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Adegoroye said this in a statement issued and signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Prince Ebenezer Adeniyan, and made available to newsmen in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

The statement reads” President Bola Tinubu demonstrated his sincerity and forthrightness to move Nigeria forward, to be true to Nigeria when he stated before the general elections that fuel subsidy will go once he becomes President.

“He even went on to say that no matter how long Nigerians demonstrate, the subsidy is a cankerworm that has stifled our economy and it only fans the embers of corruption and that retaining it will do us no good.

“What he did by those words even before the elections was that he was coming to work for Nigeria and not to play politics with us.

“Only Chief Obafemi Awolowo used to demonstrate such honesty and in recent times, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu.

” I recall that he even said that despite those utterances, he will still go on to win the elections.

“Nigerians ought to be prepared as notice was given. We pray for more sincere leaders like Tinubu.

Adegoroye said that ” Let Nigerians be assured that this is a govt that cares for their welfare and as such, Mr President will shortly take well-considered measures to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians arising from the no subsidy regime.