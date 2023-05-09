Fuel Subsidy: Experts advocates shift to 

compressed natural gas

By Mariam Eko

Experts have made a strong case for increased adoption of the Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, in Nigeria, as a way out of the huge spendings on fuel subsidy.

Nigeria spent about N400 billion monthly on fuel subsidy, a major factor behind the over N7 trillion budget deficit incurred by the Federal Government in 2022.

In a bid to address this trend, the Federal Government said it will remove fuel subsidy this year.

But in an interview with Vanguard, the President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Chinedu Okonkwo, said CNG remains a better alternative.

He said: “We are not against the fuel subsidy removal but we propose that the government bring in CNG, which is cheaper, cleaner with better mileage. Government has to create that market because there is about N250 billion domiciled in the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, since 2019 for that purpose which can be managed by the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing system for Agricultural Lending, NIRSAL, to deepen gas usage in the country.”

Okonkwo added that the economic benefit of CNG is enormous and his members have seen the need to collocate CNG in their various stations nationwide as they control 80 percent of the downstream sector.

He said: “If this market is created, the pressure on foreign exchange will reduce in the country. There are a group of experts from the USA that are ready to deploy this gas provided the market is there. The government has to implement this solution to ease the suffering of the masses. CNG can be used in homes, industries, vehicles and other areas. We have over 200 points where gas is being flared every day causing environmental degradation.”

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer, Oil Data Energy Group, Mr. Emeka Ene, said: “This is further aggravated by the fact that 100 percent of the petrol is currently imported. However, a hybrid approach with natural gas may provide a viable rescue option which requires considerable investment in distribution infrastructure across the nation which cannot happen overnight.

“There is also the challenge of converting hundreds of thousands of vehicles to run on dual fuel and the availability of gas. A middle-of-the-road solution could be to establish green highways along the major transportation routes in the country and incentivize the private sector to drive the solution. It’s a tough nut to crack but requires leadership and political will. Other less endowed nations have been able to pull it off, why not Nigeria.”