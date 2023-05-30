By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Residents in Ketti town, Lugbe District, Abuja are facing a fuel crisis as all filling stations in the area have been shut down since President Bola Tinubu announced the removal of fuel subsidy. The decision has created panic among the people of Ketti, who are now facing difficulties in finding fuel for their vehicles and generators.

In neighbouring Pyakasa town, only one out of two filling stations is dispensing fuel at N285 per litre.

The fuel crisis has also affected the Umar Musa Yar’Adua highway, which leads to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport. Several filling stations, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), have been shut down, leaving only a few that are selling fuel. This has resulted in long queues of vehicles waiting for fuel, causing inconvenience and frustration among the residents.

One of the few filling stations that are still selling fuel is Mobil, located near the Dunamis International Gospel Centre (Glory Dome). However, the price of fuel has skyrocketed to over N200 per litre.

The fuel crisis in Ketti and surrounding areas in Lugbe District has created a ripple effect on the economy, with businesses and transport services being heavily impacted. Many residents are unable to go about their daily activities, while businesses are struggling to operate due to the lack of fuel.

The Tinubu Media Centre has issued a statement regarding the fuel crisis, urging Nigerians to stop panic buying of the petroleum product. However, residents are hoping that the situation will be resolved soon, and that the government will take measures to address the fuel shortage and its impact on the economy.Fuel shortage grips Abuja after subsidy removal announcement