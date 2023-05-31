Fuel Scarcity: ‘I’m going back’, Tiwa Savage laments moment after arriving Nigeria

Afrobeats singer, Tiwa Savage has lamented the scarcity of fuel barely an hour after her arrival in the country.

Recall that across the country, queues have returned to most filling stations with some marketers hoarding fuel and increasing its price.

Nigerians have since bemoaned the hardship the development has brought on them, with some celebrities lamenting the growing scarcity of fuel.

Taking to her Instagram less than an hour after arriving in Nigeria, Tiwa Savage shared the experience she has had to face to her dismay,

She said one of her car tires is gone while her other car is still in a queue for fuel.

The singer also recalled the challenge with electricity in her house, before ultimately asserting she is going back to where she is coming from.

She said, “Literally less than an hour back in Naija, and one of the car tires gone. Another car is now in the queue for fuel.

“Issue with electricity in my house. I’m logging off and going back to where I came from.”