FRSC recovers 385 stolen vehicles

Photo used to illustrate the story

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has recovered over 385 stolen vehicles since the introduction of the National Vehicle Identification Scheme (NVIS).

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem said in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, the FRSC has recorded huge success with the introduction of the NVIS in the area of intelligence gathering and sharing.

He said that it facilitated the recovery of stolen vehicles, and “provided security agencies with adequate intelligence for speedy tracking of criminals”.

“It is therefore very key to inform the public that in the last 10 years alone, the FRSC has recovered over 385 stolen vehicles in Nigeria.

“This happened through the instrumentality of the NVIS platform and other operational tactics,“ Kazeem added.

He said that among the vehicles recovered recently was

a stolen Mack containerised trailer with Registration number BEN 477 XC.

Kazeem said that the vehicle broke down at Babcock University junction, in Ilishan, Benin and had to be towed by the FRSC to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

“It was later discovered through a very thorough investigation to be a stolen vehicle,” he added.