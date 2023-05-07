Friends, dignitaries celebrate Sodiq Rufai’s birthday

Friends, dignitaries and celebrities gathered last Thursday, May 1, to celebrate business tycoon, Sodiq Rufai’s birthday.

The gathering of who is who in the Nigeria’s social circle for the Lagos big boy, Rufai, who is the CEO and Managing Director of Wear It All luxury and Ruffy Realty Investment, held at Circa Non Pareil in Lekki, Lagos.

The birthday bash featured performances from Timaya, 9ice and Sean Tizzle, while ace comedian, Bovi, held everyone spellbound.

Football legend, Obafemi Martins, was also in attendance.In his remark, the celebrant, Sodiq Rufai, expressed appreciation for the show of love and support from friends, family, and colleagues.

Other Nigerian celebrities, fashion icons, and business tycoons also turned out in their best attire to celebrate with Babatunde.

It was an opportunity for guests to network, socialize, and celebrate with one of Nigeria’s most prominent business leaders.

The birthday celebration of Sodiq Rufai was a grand affair that brought together some of Nigeria’s biggest stars in music, comedy, and sports.

It was a fitting tribute to a man who has made a significant impact in the Nigerian business world and an opportunity for guests to celebrate and honour his accomplishments.

Below are more pictures from the event: