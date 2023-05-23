Freight forwarders hold town hall meeting on operational challenges

Imports

By Godfrey Bivbere

Freight Forwarders operating in Nigerian ports held a Town Hall meeting to address the challenges affecting their operations in the ports.

The Freight Forwarders and Customs Brokers comprises the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, National Association of Freight Forwarders and Consolidators NAFFAC and Association of Registered Freight Forwarders, AREFF.

The town hall meeting had the theme ” Way Forward on Challenges Militating Against Cargo Clearance”.

Speaking on behalf of the other Association’s Presidents to declare the event open, the Acting National President of ANLCA, Farinto Kayode Collins lamented the issue of Freight Forwarders not taking their profession seriously, when it comes to discussions to draw government and other regulators’ attention to their plight.

He cautioned them to always be punctual when stakeholders’ deliberations concerning their operations are held.

He said the town hall meeting will come in three phases, Customs Operations, Shipping Companies Operations, and Terminal Operators’ Operations, stressing that deliberations will center on challenges faced by freight forwarders in Customs operations.

On Customs operations, Farinto urged the freight forwarders to discuss with open minds by pointing out the challenges they are facing with Customs. He said the lack of information from Customs, especially on banned items before it is yanked off the importation list is causing great concern to the freight forwarders.

He said Freight Forwarders are supposed to be informed before any decision concerning them is implemented by government and its agencies.

Farinto however called on all freight forwarders to be compliant, echoing that compliance is a two-way thing, and urged freight forwarders to first of all be compliant, before asking for compliance. He urged them to have robust discussions on the Vin Valuation Policy, PAAR, among others.

On his part, the pioneer National President of ANLCA, Rafiu Ladipo appreciated all the presidents of Associations for putting up the Town Hall meeting, saying it will bring back the good old days when Customs and other agencies of Government cannot take decisions without consulting them.

Ladipo said freight forwarders can make good names if they do it right. He said everybody must be ready to comply.

Two Customs Area Controllers of Apapa and Tin Can Island Command were represented by their Deputy Comptrollers. For Apapa, DC Enforcement, DC F.O. Alagbo, while DC D. Gaura represented the Customs Controller, Tin Can Island Port.