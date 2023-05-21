Four top contenders in Deputy Speakership race throw weight behind Benjamin Kalu 

Hon. Benjamin Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State)

The chances of the member Representing Bende Federal Constituency, Hon Benjamin Kalu of clinching the Office of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly seems to be getting brighter as four other strong contenders for the position of Deputy Speaker of the Federal House Representatives have reportedly stepped down for him.

In their separate speeches, the quartet pledged their loyalty to the All Progressives Congress while maintaining that the choice of Benjamin Kalu as Deputy Speaker was well deserved since such a position requires competence which he, Kalu had often demonstrated in the Green Chambers.

“He has done the job of the Spokesperson of the House well and therefore knows it’s needs and will be great in helping pilot the affairs further for the institution.”