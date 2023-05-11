Former UPTH staff butchered by estranged gateman in Rivers

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers state Thursday, confirmed the arrest of one John Danjuma for the murder of Boma Amabomu Jumbo, former University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) Director of Administration in Rivers state.

Danjuma, said to hail from Nasarawa, in video confession, admitted before the Rivers State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID) how he broke into the home of Bome where he had been dismissed as gateman, took her matchet and butchered her in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspect had been under detention, facing trial over suspicion of stealing from the victim, including missing $10,000 and had targeted and killed her former boss the day after being granted bail and judgement fixed on his trial two days after.

Danjume narrated, “The truth is about it is that me and she (deceased) have issue in the court and judgement is coming next tomorrow (sic). They are prosecuting me about missing $10,000. And I don’t know about that money. She is dead by now. I took her jewelries after killing her.”

SP Grace Irinke-Koko, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, said Wednesday night, “Yes the suspect has been arrested and detained in SCID. Meanwhile investigation ongoing”, while also indicating the Command would give details on the matter by Friday.

On insights extracted from the facebook wall of one Dolapo Tella Attoni Wednesday, he had narrated that, “I just left a murder scene at about 11pm for the mortuary.

“Yesterday, an inlaw of mine was murdered by her former security guard who already standing trial in respect of theft of her properties including cash. She was to testify against him in court this morning.

“Soon after he was granted bail by the Rivers state Magistrate Court hearing the case, he began to plot her elimination. So yesterday, he gained access to her resident situate at G.RA by scaling the fence and squeezing through the guest room toilet of the house to strike.

“Armed with a sharp machete, he lunched a suprise attack striking her neck and head severally. Earlier same day, the same suspect killed the lady that recommended him to to her (Boma) for employment as security man.

“Unfortunately for him, he was caught this time around while trying to escape with items stolen from the resident and the blood of the victim all over his body. He is presently held at SCID, PH. Suspect is from Nasarawa State.”