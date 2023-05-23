Former Obiano aide emerges Anambra APGA chairman

Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, former Special Adviser on Political Affairs to immediate past Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, has emerged the state chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obiokoye also former state chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before joining APGA, was elected during the state congress of APGA held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the congress was attended by delegates from the 21 Local Government Areas of the state, including Gov. Chukwuma Soludo, state executive council members and Council chairmen.

NAN further reports that the party used voice votes to conduct the elections for all the positions, including the chairman, which 13 aspirants had initially indicated interest.

Gov. Soludo, who doubles as the chairman APGA Board of Trustee, assisted the electoral committee, headed by Dr Obi Ogbolo, to conduct the yes or no questions leading to the elections of all the victorious executive members.

The governor, who spoke briefly at the end of the exercise, said the open and transparent system adopted was to ensure peace and harmony in APGA.

Soludo said APGA is one family, adding that with peace and understanding the party will surpass its past achievements.

Obiokoye, who spoke on behalf of other executive members, thanked the governor and other party faithful for the opportunity given them to serve.

He said his team would carry everyone along in running the party.

Obiokoye also thanked Anambra people for keeping faith with APGA in the past 16 years running. (NAN)