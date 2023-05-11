For equity, consider our sons in choice of 10th NASS leadership – Plateau elders

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Elders in Plateau State have insisted on the choice a candidate from the State for the Speakership seat of the 10th National Assembly saying such would ensure equity and justice.

The elders at a meeting held in Jos pointed out that the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase and Yusuf Gagdi, both sons of Plateau vying for the position in the North Central geopolitical zone possess “unassailable credentials” that qualify them for the seat of the Speaker.

According to Nde Jonathan Ishaku, the spokesman of the Plateau Elders’ Forum in a statement issued in Jos, the elders gave reasons why the Speakership seat should be zoned to the North Central and particularly to Plateau State.

He stated, “Rising from a meeting in the house of the Chairman of the Plateau Elders’ Forum, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande, in Jos on May 7, 2023, the executive council (EXCO) members of the non-partisan organization called on elected members of the House of Representatives, both old and new, to back a Plateau State candidate for the position of the Speakership in the green chamber.

“It should be recalled that two frontline candidates vying for the position in the North Central geopolitical zone are from Plateau State, namely, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, the outgoing Deputy Speaker, and Hon. Yusuf Gagdi. Each of the two candidates possesses unassailable credentials.

“As Deputy Speaker in the 9th Assembly Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase has served diligently using his long legislative experience and has deputized effectively for the Speaker of the House of Representatives. On the other hand, Hon Yusuf Gagdi, on account of his legislative dexterity and skills has sponsored the highest number of bills by a member in a single first term, with six having been accented into law by the President.”

The elders argued that “Apart from the resourcefulness of the Plateau State candidates, it is in the interest of fairness and justice that the State be given the opportunity to lead the House. While the North West and the North East geopolitical zones have produced the Speaker four times and one time, respectively, the North Central has never produced one.

“If the rumours making rounds that the Speakership position has been zoned to the North West again, in addition to the Senate President position, are true it would be unfair to the North Central zone which would get nothing.

“In the interest of equity, therefore, we insist on zoning the Speakership to the North Central and particularly to Plateau State.”

Meanwhile, the elders also appealed to the two candidates to unite and allow only one of them to stay in the race, arguing that “doing so will brighten the chance of the State to get the position.”