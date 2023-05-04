Food Security: FG, FAO agree to implement $99.5 million Country Programming Framework

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Federal Government and Food and Agriculture Organisation, FAO, Wednesday, signed an agreement to implement a $99.5 million Country Programming Framework, CPF, to boost food security.

The signing took place at the Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammed Abubakar, in an address expressed optimism that CPF will bring about access to better food, maintain healthy diets, and improve the rural economy.

Abubakar also stated that for sustainability in the production of food, job creation, and profitability, there is no gainsaying of the fact that huge investment is needed in the agricultural space, especially in Nigeria based on its teeming population.

The CPF is a five-year agricultural project whose funds are drawn from federal, and state governments, and local and international donors.

The last CPF in Nigeria started in 2018 and was terminated in 2022.

He said: “It is essential to note that if the agriculture sector must be transformed, we must all prepare to invest massively in the sector and rise to the call against hunger and food wastes in the value chains.”

However, he Abubakar, pointed out that, “We should indeed develop a strong action Plan to address the impact of climate change, global pandemic, institutional inadequacies, post-harvest losses and weak supply chain on food systems in partnership with Development partners.

“Four pillars of priorities for agricultural development include; Strengthen National Food and Nutrition Security through enhanced nutrition sensitive and climate-smart food systems; Support for appropriate and operationally effective Agricultural Policy and Regulatory Framework; Support to Nigeria Economic Diversification Agenda and Promotion of decent employment for youth and women in the agriculture value chains; Improve efficient and Sustainable Management of natural resources and ecosystem; and enhance Disaster risk reduction, resilience building and emergency Management towards strengthening the Humanitarian Development nexus.”

Meanwhile, the FAO Representative in Nigeria and ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, explained that the project is a medium term priority area for the next five years, which FAO will focus on.

Kafeero said on the heels of expiration of the 2018 to 2022 CPF, FAO in Nigeria started a process of consultation with stakeholders both at federal and selected state levels.

“The CPF is aligned with the national development policies and programmes in this country, it is aligned with our offer and support as the United Nations in Nigeria, it is also aligned with our FAO global strategic framework that emphasises the transformation of agri-food systems in countries.

“The CPF in this case also takes advantage of a number of cooperative initiatives that FAO has launched in the last few years.

“We are focusing on four pillars which we call the strategic pillars and they are best on the FAO global strategy to realise what is called the four Betters; Better production, Better nutrition, Better environment, and Better life”, he said.

Also speaking in the same vein, the Assistant FAO Representative to Nigeria, (Programme), Abubakar Suleiman emphasized that in his presentation, four pillars of the project includes, Sustainable and inclusive agri-food systems for improved productivity, Increasing resilience of food and agriculture-based livelihood systems, Healthy and nutritious diets, and Sustainable natural resource and climate management.

According to Suleiman, basically the project’s objective is to strengthen capacities for value chain analysis, and upgrading of priority commodity value chains; capacities for increased productivity in livestock, fisheries, and selected crop and forest value chains; strong capacities for digital agriculture solutions for increased market opportunities and productivity; strong surveillance capacity for the plant-animal–human–environment interface through the One Health approach, among others.

He also added that $99,521,000 would be required to implement the project for the next five years, which $16,352,00 is available, and the remaining $83,159,000 would be sourced via mobilization and partnership with multilateral and unilateral donors, which involves federal and state governments.