Follow due process, don’t jeopardise S/East chances,Akanbi tells Obi

Senator Rilwan Akanbi, a former lawmaker representing Oyo South Senatorial District, has cautioned the presidential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi, to watch his conduct and utterances not to jeopardize the chances of the South-East in future presidential elections.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain said the LP candidate and his supporters should emulate former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and his supporters, who he said have been measured in their post -election conduct.

He said this in a statement made available to Vanguard.

His words:”Latest political developments in the country is gradually becoming worrisome, particularly, the do or die attitude of some individuals that lost the 25th February presidential election and their supporters.

“It was expected, given our political nature that there was going to be reaction by the opposition when they lost the election but the treacherous dimension the entire scenario has taken is gradually becoming a risk for Nigeria’s unity, if not checkmated.

“In one of my write-ups when the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was declared the winner, I commended the show of political strength of the Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi.

“I acknowledged Mr. Peter Obi and Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso as the game changers of the 2023 presidential election, given their political capacity to alter the political equation of the country with their performance.

“As expected, in a democracy there will always be dissenting voices, some even rebellious, but all must try to operate within the limit of the law of the land, the constitution, to avoid descending into a state of anarchy.

“As I pointed out in my earlier piece, it is apparent that the election that has brought in Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Jagaban Borgu,was keenly contested

In all democracies, the world over, the election process is never perfect.

No democratic system anywhere is a perfect one since it is operated by humans.

But the attractiveness that goes with democracy is in its self-correcting gauge, getting better with time through robust conversations.

“It was one election that those described as the untouchables were cornered to political irrelevance by the votes of the people.

So, we can only expect improvement upon what we now have, which to a large extent has recorded progress.

Recent development in the political space, especially, the comments, action and inaction of Mr. Peter Obi over the election is beginning to turn him into a pun.

“He has to watch it so as not to also jeopardize the clear chances of the Southeast in future presidential elections.

His followership, the Obi-Dients’ do not seem to help matters also, as they are by the day becoming more wild and abusive.

This will not help Mr. Peter Obi and his cause. It will also damage his future political career if political caution is not applied.

“Peter Obi needs to observe and clearly see how the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and most of his supporters who even came second in the race, are going about the post election process

Atiku is a veteran politician and you can see the measured calmness with which he is following the political and judicial scenario.

Perhaps unknown to Mr. Peter Obi, his supporters are attracting hatred for him from different parts of the country due to their intolerance of others’ views and rights and sadly enough, the insults, abuses they are hurling on those with contrary views is reckless.

The increased cyber bullying on social media and violent verbal attacks from the supporters of Mr. Obi is not helpful to him in any way.

“This election is not about who throws the most vicious punches, rather it is about fundamental issues affecting the well being of all citizens across Nigeria and we must address those issues rather than unduly heating up the polity.

I do not think Obi should be making incendiary remarks, especially in the wake of his challenging the results of the election at the tribunal.

It is not in his best interest that he is still going around inflaming passions; de-legitimizing a free and fair election when he has already taken the court route.

“Mr. Peter Obi , in his best interest as well as the interest of his political zone particularly and for the purpose of the verdict of history on him, should conduct himself better as resorting to lies will diminish him.

“This election should not be a do or die one for him. He needs to call his followers to order, and be cautious about the judgment of history on him if Nigeria burns because of his inability to change the probability of action for the good of all rather than self.”