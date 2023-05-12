Foladavid, KbKlub offer free Medico-dental outreach in Surulere

By Nwafor Sunday

The Foladavid care foundation and the KB KLUB on Saturday administered free medical and dental services to the residents of Akerele Local government area of Surulere, Lagos State in an outreach focused on the medico-dental integration in the prevention of chronic diseases.

The foundation is the brainchild of Dr. Foladavid, a doctor and visual artist living and working in Lagos who was also on ground at the Akerele primary Health Care centre where over 500 residents received free medical and dental services including health education, health walk, free blood pressure check, free blood sugar checks, free medical screening, free scaling and polishing, free medical and dental consultations and other services.

This outreach was carried out in commemoration of one year anniversary of Late Ms. Catherine Chibugo, a church minister, philanthropist and close relative to Dr. Foladavid.

According to him, “many people do not know the importance of medical checkups and dental visits, most people cannot even afford to see a doctor and opt for self medication or traditional healers. Health outreaches like this are vital to improving and extending the reach of healthcare to communities.”

The outreach is done in conjunction with the KB KLUB, a philanthropic organization made up of medical students of the College of medicine, University of Lagos. Speaking on the outreach, Eze Anthony, President of the Klub says “the outreach has been a huge success, we had a health walk around the community and its residents are happy we came. I feel we have made a huge impact and the studies and data being collected alongside will aid us in improving health outcomes”

Other partners and sponsors include Alliance for Oral Health Across Borders, the RECONNECT Network, Pulpcare Dental Clinic, Colgate, Smile 360 Luth and University of Lagos Association of Dental Students.