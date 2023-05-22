Flood: FG provides succour for victims in Ondo, distributes relief materials

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Relief came for persons affected by the 2022 flood disaster in Ondo state, as the Federal government has flagged off the distribution of relief materials worth millions of naira to them.

Speaking at the flag off ceremony in Akure, the state capital, the Minister of State for Transportation, Mr Ademola Adegoroye, said the gesture was part of Presidential Palliatives to year 2022 flood victims in Ondo State, championed by the Ministry of Niger Delta in collaboration with National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Adegoroye, said President Muhammadu Buhari, in his concern and love for the people of the Niger Delta region approved that relief materials should be given to the flood victims in the States of the Niger Delta to alleviate the challenges that came with the 2022 flood, in addition to earlier assistance to the affected States.

Represented by the Director, Internal Audit, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Tajudeen Fasasi, Adegoroye, said that “The relief materials approved for distribution are in four categories.

” These categories are: Social Relief Care Packs: This includes Mattresses, Pillows, Blankets, Cooking Pots etc. Nutritional Packs: This includes Cartons of Noodles, Bags of Rice, Bags of Beans etc”.

” The palliatives also included livelihood and building materials such as Grinding Machine, Sewing Machine, Hair Clippers, Cement, Roofing Sheet, Ceiling Board among others.

“These materials will be meticulously distributed in all the identified Local Government Areas of the Niger Delta States, so as to forestall diversion or any irregularities.

“The Communities or LGAs highly impacted by the effect of the flood were identified by NEMA through the Needs Assessment they conducted after the flood. And it is these identified Communities / LGAs that have been earmarked to be given these relief items in order to rehabilitate the people.

“The Palliative items will be handed over to NEMA for onward distribution to the beneficiaries as identified in the affected Communities/ LGAs.

“In addition, Government Officers and Security Personnel have been assigned to monitor the distribution exercise to ensure that these items get to those for whom they are meant”, he stressed.

The Minister, emphasized that no amount of relief provided by government can replace the loses as a result of the flood, but, the ministry and NEMA believe that the relief items will help alleviate the burden currently faced by the people.

Director-General of NEMA, Mr Ahmed Habib, represented by Mr Kadiri Olanrewaju, said the distribution exercise was the first phase, while the implementation of the second phase will soon commence.

Also, speaking , the Director Research, Ministry of Niger Delta, Yinka Arogundade, said that the identified flood victims in the state, would benefit from the gesture of the Federal government.