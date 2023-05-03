Fish pond: One shot, 7 others flee as 2 communities fight in Delta

By Chancel Sunday

BOMADI—There is tension in riverine communities of Delta State, as one person has been shot, while seven others fled unhurt when suspected indigenes of Alota community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state attacked fishermen from the neighbouring Oboro community in Burutu Local Government Area of the state.

The incident, which occurred on Sunday, has created tension in both riverine Ijaw and Urhobo communities in the area.

It will be recalled that the inter-communal crisis between the two Ijaw and Urhobo communities had caused untold hardship in the area in the mid-1990s, after which incident the infamous Warri crisis erupted.

Speaking with our reporter over the incident, Mr Angor, who hails from the Oboro community, said: “The incident occurred on Sunday. About eight persons were fishing in a lake across the river, which belongs to the Oboro community when the assailants from our neighbouring Alota community attacked.

“The assailants shot at them while they were fishing and one of them sustained bullet wounds, whose right hand is condemned. In fact, the bone in the hand was broken into two and it’s small flesh that was holding it when he was taken to Bomadi General Hospital.

“I don’t really know the next to expect now, but there is tension in the communities.”