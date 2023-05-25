First Lady Office: Aisha Buhari hands over to Remi Tinubu

Nigeria’s outgoing First Lady, Aisha Buhari has handed over her office to Oluremi Tinubu, wife of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is set to be sworn into office come May 29.

The handover ceremony which took place at the Presidential Villa in Abuja saw Aisha hand over important documents to Remi. She also gave her a run-down of the responsibilities that comes with occupying the office.

She also passed on the seal of the African First Ladies Peace Mission to Remi, who will now serve as the chief host of all the spouses of African heads of state.

“As you are all aware the role of the First Lady is unconstitutional, but we enjoy the goodwill of the citizens in order to carry out some basic things, like humanitarian activities.

“We partner with a lot of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) in order to help our citizens, and I have enjoyed that goodwill for the last eight years.

“So, I have prepared a handover, just to guide you, and see the NGOs that we have worked with,” Mrs. Buhari said.

Thanking the outgoing first lady, Remi Tinubu said, “We are very humbled by what you have done, you have exhibited great leadership and dexterity in the way you do things. I want to sincerely thank you from the bottom of my heart because you don’t come into this role and say you know it all.”