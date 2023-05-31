‘First daughter of FRN’, Folasade Tinubu-Ojo updates Twitter bio

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, the iyaloja-general of Lagos, has updated her Twitter bio with the title ‘first daughter of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (FRN)’ following Bola Tinubu’s presidential inauguration.

Recall Tinubu and Kashim Shettima were sworn in as president and vice-president of the federation respectively on May 29 at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Following Tinubu’s inauguration, the titles of ‘first lady’ and ‘first family’ are automatocally conferred on his wife and family.

Taking to her Twitter recently, Tinubu-Ojo, who is also the daughter of the president, updated her bio to include that she is now the first daughter of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Iyaloja also launched in Abuja a non-governmental organisation known as ‘Friends of Iyaloja Initiative’ for support towards her father’s administration.

"Friends of Iyaloja Initiative (FoI) unveiled today", she tweeted.

“I have decided to use my little wealth of experience, connections and human resources available to me to support my dad’s administration.

“FoI shall be focusing on: youth and women empowerment. Empowering people with special needs. Empowering the vulnerable and several other programs aimed at affecting the lives of Nigerians; especially, those in the grassroots.

“We shall be in partnership with other notable NGOs with track records of excellence in the key areas. We shall also seek collaborations with several governmental agencies, ministries and parastatals created to serve Nigerians in areas that pertain to our operational cycle.

