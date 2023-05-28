Firm unveils ‘JUNE 15’ Estate near Dangote Refinery

By Josephine Agbonkhese

The Magnificent Multiservices Limited, a fast-growing real estate company in Lagos, has launched its newest housing project, “June 15”.

Strategically situated near the recently launched Dangote Refinery at Eleko in Lagos, the project, according to Mr Uwadiale Agenmonmen, Managing Director, Magnificent Multiservices Limited, is an embodiment the firm’s commitment to creating exceptional living spaces and lucrative investment opportunities.

He said: “As a future-forward real estate company committed to building long-lasting homes that are efficient, aesthetically pleasing, and practical in the world today, our goal is to transform this estate into a truly remarkable and ideal location for individuals and businesses alike.

“The strategic location of JUNE 15, in proximity to the recently inaugurated Dangote Refinery, adds tremendous value and potential to the development. The launch of the refinery by the President of Nigeria on May 23rd, 2023, signifies a significant milestone in the region’s economic growth. As the refinery begins its operations, the area is poised to experience a surge in commercial activities and an influx of businesses, further enhancing the desirability of JUNE 15 as an ideal residential and commercial location.”

During the event, Hamid Ola-Alabanla, the Project Manager, Magnificent Multiservices Limited, shared the team’s impressive plans for the project’s future.

“We have meticulously designed JUNE 15 to provide a seamless blend of functionality and convenience. With the advantage of being situated near the prestigious Dangote Refinery, this estate is set to become a thriving community that sets new standards in modern living and real estate investment.”

Onyinyechi Anusi, a realtor present at the event, expressed excitement over the initiative, saying, “as a realtor, this is the kind of property I like to offer to my clients due to its location.

The Magnificent has done well and I am eager to see what next they have in store for us in the real estate sector.”