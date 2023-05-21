Firm, others invest $20 million to combat malaria in Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike & Phyllis Okolo, Abuja

ExxonMobil, a leading oil and gas company, in partnership with NBA Africa and PanAfricare, has donated over $20 million towards the fight against malaria in Nigeria.

This was made known in Abuja during the ‘Power Forward Malaria Youth Summit 2023’, which was co-hosted by the three organisations.

The fight against malaria in Nigeria has been a longstanding challenge, with the country accounting for a significant proportion of the global malaria burden.

The ‘Power Forward Malaria Youth Summit 2023’ is, therefore, an initiative aimed at empowering young people with information and resources to combat the disease.

Over the past 10 years, the programme has reached over 200,000 youths in 42 schools across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Speaking at the event, Vice President of NBA Africa, Gbemisola Abudu, commended the initiative for its focus on the fight against malaria.

“They have spent over $20 million over the years to impact the prevention of malaria and raise awareness of it,” she said.

According to Abudu, the investment was largely made towards the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets, provision of malaria diagnostic kits as well as research and training of healthcare workers.

She also explained that the whole idea of the programme is to leverage the power of sports to educate the youth about malaria awareness and prevention.

Also speaking at the event, the Country Director of PanAfricare, Mr Patrick Adah, emphasized the importance of engaging young people in the fight against malaria.

He said, “Young people are the future of our country and they have a critical role to play in the fight against malaria.

“We must empower them with the knowledge and resources to take action against this deadly disease.”

Mr. Adah also stressed the need for continued investment and commitment towards malaria elimination.